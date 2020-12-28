Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently commented on REYN. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

