Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.71

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 314739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $377,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

