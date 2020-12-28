Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 205.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Ryerson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 179,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

