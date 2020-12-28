S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 289.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

