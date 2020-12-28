SAFE DEAL Trading 26% Higher This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $18.08 or 0.00066759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $319,858.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

