Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) stock opened at C$14.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.06. The stock has a market cap of C$751.96 million and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.79 million. Analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

