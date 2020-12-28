Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE SIS opened at C$14.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$751.96 million and a PE ratio of 26.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.06. Savaria Co. has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.79 million. Research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.