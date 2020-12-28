Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,055 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Watsco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $234.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

