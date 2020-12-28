Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $171.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 905.15 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $176.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.01.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.