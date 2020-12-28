Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $631,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 531,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $97.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

