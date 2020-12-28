Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $654,000 in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,802 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:WDR opened at $25.15 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

