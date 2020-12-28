Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $88.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

