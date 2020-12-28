Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 157,043 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,043 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,044,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

