Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $681,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hilltop by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilltop by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE HTH opened at $27.31 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $28.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

