Scopus Biopharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Shares Gap Down to $20.26

Scopus Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $19.35. Scopus Biopharma shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 228 shares trading hands.

About Scopus Biopharma (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

