Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 334.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

