ScPrime (SCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,232.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $8,232.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00130427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00046024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631414 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00158869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00049795 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,187,058 coins and its circulating supply is 31,503,447 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

