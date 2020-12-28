Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,108 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.37% of Team worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Team by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Team by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Team presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.