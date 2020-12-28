Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TrueBlue by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 27.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti increased their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $19.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $680.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

