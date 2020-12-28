Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,920 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 45.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $78.40 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.48.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

