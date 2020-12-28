Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,499 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

