Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $985.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $962.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $895.79. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

