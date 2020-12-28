Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $74,029,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,952,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,007,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,569 shares of company stock worth $38,383,002. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

