Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 13533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $616.03 million, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05.
Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
