Serum (SRM) Market Cap Tops $51.20 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Serum has a total market cap of $51.20 million and approximately $48.34 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00620643 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00158966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00321826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

