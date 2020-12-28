Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$5.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.23. The firm has a market cap of C$259.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

