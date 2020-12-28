ShowHand Hits Market Cap of $34,135.29 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $34,135.29 and $82.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00308769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.75 or 0.02206118 BTC.

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

