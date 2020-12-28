Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

SHL opened at €41.65 ($49.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.98. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

