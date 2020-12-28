Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBAVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Signature Aviation stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

