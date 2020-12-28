Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,284. Sika has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

