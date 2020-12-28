SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $116.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.63. 208,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,139. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $161.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

