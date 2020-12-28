SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SMBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $274.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 144.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

