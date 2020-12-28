Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.05

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 5502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

