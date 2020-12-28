Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.49

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $1,733,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,695 shares of company stock worth $5,758,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

