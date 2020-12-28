Sphere (SPHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.24 million and $578.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,017.44 or 0.99578885 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

