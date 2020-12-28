Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 29.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 3,125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

