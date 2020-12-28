SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $80.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

