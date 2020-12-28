Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. ValuEngine raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott by 3.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott by 69.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott by 42.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SII stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.08. 29,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,306. Sprott has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $741.92 million and a P/E ratio of 66.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

