Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 61,678 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 146.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,743,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,135,316 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.90 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $326.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEIP. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

