Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Welbilt by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Welbilt by 20.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Welbilt by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBT. Barclays lifted their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NYSE:WBT opened at $12.29 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

