Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $313,000 Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,142 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 4.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Total by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Total by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Total by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 29.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

