Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $332,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 261,642 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 103,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.59 million, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.70. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

