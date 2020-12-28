Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $319,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $108.01 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $109.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $256,038.09. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,857 shares of company stock valued at $954,219. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JOUT. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.