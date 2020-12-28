SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Up 19.1%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s share price rose 19.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,074,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average daily volume of 88,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%. On average, analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

