Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

SMP opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $741,647. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

