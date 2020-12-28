Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1186 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NYSE STN opened at $32.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

