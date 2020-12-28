Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

STN traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.17. 74,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$44.85.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

