Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 15th

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:STN traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$31.00 and a twelve month high of C$44.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

