Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

STWD stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 223.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,355,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $9,285,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 458,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 424,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

