State Street Corp Boosts Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $263.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

